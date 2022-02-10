Giants coaching news: Giants reportedly hire Andre Patterson as defensive line coach

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are hiring Andre Patterson as their new defensive line coach.

Former Vikings’ assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is being hired as the defensive line coach for the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2022

Patterson became the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line coach when Mike Zimmer was hired in 2014. He added the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2020, and also added “assistant head coach” to his list of duties in 2021.

In Minnesota, Patterson helped develop Danielle Hunter, who was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, into one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, and the Vikings frequently had top defensive lines under his tutelage.

Patterson has a reputation as a stickler for technique, and he also helped to fix some persistent issues in former Giant Linval Joseph’s game. Joseph was able to truly unlock the upside he flashed with the Giants and had the best years of his career in Minnesota.

This could be very good news for players like Dexter Lawrence II, Azeez Ojulari, and Elerson Smith.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers —

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young

Rob Ryan, Bryan Cox, Drew Wilkins may also be joining the staff, per @AaronWilson.