Tony Sparano Jr. latest reported addition to Giants’ coaching staff

Brian Daboll’s New York Giants coaching staff is continuing to take shape. The Giants are reportedly hiring Tony Sparano Jr. away from the Carolina Panthers to be their assistant offensive line coach. Sparano Jr. held that same position for the Panthers in 2021.

Sparano Jr., son of the late Tony Sparano, has been coaching in the NFL since 2011. He has worked with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Panthers. He was assistant offensive line coach in Jacksonville from 2017-2020.

Sparano Jr. was offensive quality control coach in Miami in 2011 when Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator.

In other coaching news, Adam Henry will apparently not be returning to the Giants for a second stint at wide receivers coach. Henry held that position in 2016-2017 during Ben McAdoo’s tenure as head coach, and was reportedly under consideration to be brought back.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs —

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers —

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young

Rob Ryan, Bryan Cox, Drew Wilkins may also be joining the staff, per @AaronWilson.