Tony Sparano Jr. latest reported addition to Giants’ coaching staff

Brian Daboll’s New York Giants coaching staff is continuing to take shape. The Giants are reportedly hiring Tony Sparano Jr. away from the Carolina Panthers to be their assistant offensive line coach. Sparano Jr. held that same position for the Panthers in 2021.
Sparano Jr., son of the late Tony Sparano, has been coaching in the NFL since 2011. He has worked with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Panthers. He was assistant offensive line coach in Jacksonville from 2017-2020.
Sparano Jr. was offensive quality control coach in Miami in 2011 when Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator.
In other coaching news, Adam Henry will apparently not be returning to the Giants for a second stint at wide receivers coach. Henry held that position in 2016-2017 during Ben McAdoo’s tenure as head coach, and was reportedly under consideration to be brought back.
New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches
[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]
Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka
Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney
Running backs —
Offensive line — Bobby Johnson
Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.
Tight ends — Andy Bischoff
Wide receivers —
Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale
Defensive line — Andre Patterson
Linebackers —
Secondary — Jerome Henderson
Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier
Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey
Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins
Director of coaching operations — Laura Young
Rob Ryan, Bryan Cox, Drew Wilkins may also be joining the staff, per @AaronWilson.
