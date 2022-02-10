Giants news, 2/10: Michael Irvin rips Giants’ offense, Joe Schoen’s draft philosophy, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How would Michael Irvin fix the Giants’ offense? ‘We don’t have the time to go through all of that.’

Irvin is so convinced the Giants are a lost cause – and have been for some time – that two years ago he tried to dissuade former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett from taking the job as their offensive coordinator. “I was like ‘Oooh, I don’t know about that one, man,’” Irvin said. “He’s such a fighter. He’s a winner. He wanted to go and do it. He said ‘I’m a coach, it’s what I do. I can fix it. I can fix it.’ I said to him then, ‘I don’t know if you can fix it.’

GM Joe Schoen lays out roster-building philosophy

“I would say where we are right now, as many at-bats as you can get, as many swings as you can get, I think that’s important where we are as a team,” he said, via the team’s official website. “Again, I don’t think you’re ever one player away. But if it’s the second round and there’s a player you gave a first-round grade to and you think that highly of him, then I think you go get him. “I’m open to moving up, moving back, whatever it may be, as long as I can sleep good at night with the decision that I make. If I move back and I end up losing out on a player I like, I have to be able to live with that, or stay and take a guy or go up and get him. Again, if you’re drafting good players and you’re confident and convicted in your decision, then you’ll sleep good at night.”

Eli Manning, NFL greats send bar and restaurant workers to Super Bowl and work their shifts

What Don ‘Wink’ Martindale needs to rebuild Giants’ defense

So, pretty much everything besides a safety.

Super Bowl 2022: Jets, Giants see swift turnaround is possible when looking at Bengals

Top Prop Bets, Best Long Shots and Super Bowl LVI Locks

Anyone going to bet on Odell for MVP

Gifting a trip to Super Bowl LVI to a woman who dedicated her life to helping animals in need‼️

Thank You @connie_kile and to all those in Animal Welfare ❤️ #WPMOY @RARF_official pic.twitter.com/MADLPM7Dsi — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) February 8, 2022

In case you missed it

