 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ken Dorsey will not be Giants’ offensive coordinator

Top candidate will remain in Buffalo, sucseed Brian Daboll as Bills’ OC

By Chris Pflum Updated
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants might have hoped that Ken Dorsey would follow Brian Daboll to New York, but the Buffalo Bills have named him their offensive coordinator.

The move makes sense from the Bills’ and Dorsey’s perspective. It keeps as much continuity as possible for Josh Allen, and Dorsey inherits a potent offense to build his own head coaching resume.

But the move has to sting for the Giants.

It was widely reported that Brian Daboll wanted to bring Dorsey to the Giants to serve as his offensive coordinator. But now the Giants will have to move on to Plan B for the important position of offensive coordinator.

General Manager Joe Schoen said this week that he would prefer that the offensive coordinator call the plays. Brian Daboll agreed, so long as the offensive coordinator was comfortable as the play caller. Losing out on Dorsey might increase the likelihood that Daboll calls the plays in 2022, though we’ll have to see who else is on the Giants’ list of candidates.

In This Stream

Giants’ 2022 coaching search: Everything we know

View all 29 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...