2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Everything you need to know

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is here.

The Senior Bowl is one of the biggest weeks on the NFL’s calendar. The Senior Bowl’s week of practices is the NFL’s chance to see some of the best seniors in the country up-close and personal on a level playing field. This week, NFL coaching staffs will put the prospects through their paces in individual drills, one-on-one situations, and in team drills.

Teams will get the chance to see how the players perform in a real practice environment, how they take coaching, and get the chance to have individual meetings with players. Draft boards will absolutely be reshuffled after this week. Highly regarded prospects will fall after disappointing performances, while unheralded prospects will rocket up draft boards after showing they can play just as well as their big-school peers.

This is also one of the busiest weeks for wheeling and dealing around the League. This week is an opportunity for executives from around the NFL to meet and talk, often planting the seeds for what become blockbuster deals later in the spring. A year ago the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford the day after the Senior Bowl — Could the New York Giants make a splash this year?