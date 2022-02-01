Giants reportedly hire Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach

The New York Giants’ raid of the Buffalo Bills is apparently continuing as the Giants have reportedly signed former Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to that position on Brian Daboll’s staff.

Mike Silver was first to report the news that the Giants wanted to hire Johnson. Tim Graham of The Athletic reported that Johnson, whose contract was up in Buffalo, had signed with the Giants. No official announcement has been made.

Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen were, of course, both hired away from the Bills.

Johnson spent the last three seasons as offensive line coach in Buffalo. In his first season, 2019, the Bills rebuilt their line with four new starters. That is a challenge that could await him with the Giants, as well.

From SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings:

Johnson carried a monumental task in 2021, with the Bills’ offensive line in a constant state of flux. Only center Mitch Morse started every game at the same position. Left tackle Dion Dawkins started training camp on the COVID-19 list and didn’t round into form until a few weeks into the season. They flipped right tackle Daryl Williams inside to right guard and started rookie Spencer Brown for the remainder of the season at right tackle. Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger, Cody Ford, and Ryan Bates all started games at guard in addition to Williams. It was a constant struggle with COVID, as well, and Dawkins, Brown, and Feliciano all missed time.

Matt Rich Warren of ‘Rumblings’ also told me that Johnson is a “High energy guy. Lot of fun. Guys really like playing for him.”

There was also this:

One more thing worth noting; Bobby Johnson's connection was through Brian Daboll, not McDermott/Frazier.



Johnson worked in Indy under OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo, Daboll's former o-line coach in Miami & colleague in New England. — yx-Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) February 1, 2022

In the NFL, Johnson has also worked for the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and did a previous stint with the Bills.

The Giants went through three offensive line coaches — Marc Colombo, Dave Deguglielmo and Rob Sale — in Joe Judge’s two seasons as head coach. They also had a situation last season where Sale, senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens, consultant Pat Flaherty and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson all had input into the line.