Patrick Graham getting second interview with Vikings on Tuesday

The New York Giants want Patrick Graham to be their defensive coordinator. New head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen made that clear on Monday. Graham, though, is one of four finalists for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching job and is in Minnesota today for an in-person interview with Vikings’ GM Kwesi Odofo Mensah.

Graham turned down an opportunity to interview for the head coaching job with the New York Jets a year ago, taking an extension to stay with the Giants.

With his good friend Joe Judge having been let go as coach of the Giants, Graham interviewed for the job that went to Daboll.

In Minnesota, Graham, Los Angeles Rams’ coordinators Raheem Morris (defense) and Kevin O’Connell (offense), and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are the reported finalists. Harbaugh interviews on Wednesday.

Maybe Tuesday’s interview with the Vikings is a Rooney Rule formality. It is, though, the first time Graham has gotten this deep into the head coaching interview process.

Should Graham end up getting the Minnesota job the Giants will, of course, have to find someone else to run their defense. Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale has been mentioned as a possibility.