2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Players to watch on the American Team

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to be one of the biggest attractions in this year’s draft process.

The Senior Bowl is always one if the prime attractions in the lead-up to the draft, but this year’s Senior Bowl is set to be absolutely stacked. Not only will we see most of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, but some of the best players at every position on the field. Just how stacked are these teams? Ordinarily these kinds of pieces have headlines like “5 Players to watch”, but I couldn’t cut this list down to less than 20 players — and this is only half of the total roster.

The American Team, which will be coached by the Detroit Lions, has a great mix of top talents and players who could see their draft stock rocket upward. There will be plenty of players on the field who the New York Giants should be scouting heavily.

Quarterback

Malik Willis (Liberty) - Willis might be the most intriguing quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft. He’s a dangerous athlete with the arm strength to threaten the whole field. Willis has drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson in the past, but he was a definite “risk-reward” player at Liberty. He will likely be a polarizing player, and teams will be eager to see how he performs with some of the best seniors in the country.

Offensive line

Darian Kinnard (G/T, Kentucky) - Kinnard is a big and powerful offensive tackle with the versatility to play both guard and tackle. Considered the leader of Kentucky’s “Blue Wall” offensive line, Kinnard has 39 consecutive starts and was credited with 30 knockdown blocks in 2021. He has a great chance to show teams that he can be a starter at multiple positions this week.

Skill positions

Jalen Tolbert (WR, South Alabama) - Tolbert has the chance to slap a rocket onto his draft stock this week. He has the potential to be one of the best receivers to come out of this draft class with silky-smooth athleticism, great ball skills, and the ability to create after the catch. He will need to build play strength as a pro, but the rules of the Senior Bowl are almost custom-made to showcase Tolbert’s upside.

Defensive line

Phidarian Mathis (Alabama) - Mathis managed to both be the rock in the middle of the Alabama defense and one of its most disruptive players. Mathis is long, athletic, strong, and smart, all of which should be on display this week. This year’s senior bowl boasts a great interior offensive line, and Mathis should have some fantastic battles.

EDGE and Linebacker

Jermain Johnson II (EDGE, FSU) - Johnson is one of the best pass rushers in the draft. He is long, athletic, and versatile with the ability to play in a variety of schemes and alignments. Johnson has the ability to rush with power and athleticism, and also has the technique to make use of his athletic skill set.

