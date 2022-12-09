 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saquon Barkley’s status might be in doubt for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia

Friday practice will determine whether or not Barkley can play.

By Ed Valentine
Graphic by Kyle Howard

Saquon Barkley’s status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is “probably” in doubt, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll told media prior to the team’s practice on Friday.

Barkley showed up on the team’s injury report Thursday with a neck injury. Daboll said the star running back is “sore” and that he would have to see how Barkley makes it through practice before determining whether or not he will play Sunday. Daboll said Barkley would be limited in practice.

Barkley leads the Giants with 1,055 rushing yards, which is fourth in the NFL. Barkley’s 1,296 yards from scrimmage are fifth in the league.

If Barkley doesn’t play, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the running backs on the 53-man roster. Rookie undrafted free agent Jashaun Corbin is on the practice squad.

If Barkley is less than 100 percent, might the Giants be tempted to hold him out in advance of their critical Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders?

Daboll told media at the practice facility on Friday that the playoff implications of that game, which will be considerable, will not impact roster decisions against the Eagles.

Daboll said that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck), offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) are out Sunday. He added that safety Xavier McKinney will not be activated from injured reserve.

