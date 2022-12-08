Giants’ Xavier McKinney uncertain to return this season

Xavier McKinney, out since suffering a left hand injury while vacationing in Cabo during the bye week, got the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday, though, that he is uncertain whether McKinney will be able to play again this season.

“I don’t want to I don’t want to use the patented I’m no doctor,” Daboll said. “But on this one I just know he got him out. I don’t know a whole lot more than that.”

Daboll said “I don’t know that answer. I hope so,” when asked directly if McKinney, a third-year safety and a key member of the Giants’ defense, could play again this season.

“Happy he got them [pins] out,” Daboll said.

McKinney has not played since injuring his hand in what he has said was an accident on a Can-Am while visiting Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye.

Leonard Williams still not practicing

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who left Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with a neck injury, missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday. That would seem to indicate that Williams’ chances of playing Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles are shrinking.

“We’ll go all the way up to Friday and see how it goes,” Daboll said.

Also not practicing on Thursday:

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

Ben Bredeson update

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson is in Week 2 of his 21-day practice window before the Giants have to decide whether to activate him or leave him on IR for the rest of the season. Could Bredeson, the Giants’ starter at left guard in the season’s first seven games, be activated for Sunday’s game?

“He has a chance,” Daboll said. “I think when he was in there, he was playing well. I think anytime you’re coming back from injury, there’s always a process. I think he’s looked better this week than he did last week. Again, we’ll kind of go right up to Friday and see how that goes. But I think he’s making progress.”