Raiders at Rams: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

With the playoffs just a few weeks away, there might not be two teams on trajectories as opposite as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders have won three straight games by razor-thin margins behind an incredible connection between Derek Carr and Davante Adams. The Rams have lost six games in a row, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both sidelined with injuries.

Now, the Raiders are trying to build on their momentum to try and sneak their way back into the playoff picture after a 2-7 start to the season. Their resurgence has been centered around running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs had the best game of his career with over 300 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against the Seahawks two weeks ago. He has over 150 scrimmage yards in each of the last three weeks, and now leads the league with 1,634 scrimmage yards (already a career high).

Outstanding production from Davante Adams hasn’t hurt, either. Adams is averaging 111 receiving yards over the past six weeks. Las Vegas is also eligible to activate Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller off of Injured Reserve.

The Rams made headlines this week by claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers. Backup John Wolford has been the Rams’ starter, but Mayfield could play if Wolford is not healthy enough to play.

How to watch

What: Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

When: Thursday, Dec. 8

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Raiders), 158 (Rams), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Raiders), 225 (Rams), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Raiders -6.5

Referee: Brad Rogers

