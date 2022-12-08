NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Can the Giants upset 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles?

Do Big Blue View contributors believe the New York Giants, in need of a victory to boost their playoff hopes, can upset the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Let’s look at our Week 14 NFL picks against the moneyline to find out.

Tony DelGenio

“The depleted Giants secondary will not be able to keep up with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Too bad their two best DBs are out with what were avoidable injuries. The strong Giants DL will come up against an OL that can neutralize it. The Eagles’ D can be scored on, but not enough by a Giants’ offense that can’t score a lot on anyone. Giants drop to 7-5-1.”

Pick: Eagles

Nick Falato

“The Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL. They play complementary football, and the Giants have a shot but would need to be almost flawless in their approach. I think the Eagles are playing too well for an injured - and struggling - Giants team to defeat.”

Pick: Eagles

Chris Pflum

“The Giants can win this game, but even if they were healthy they’d probably need some breaks to go their way.”

Pick: Eagles

Valentine’s View

“it would be a monumental upset, much bigger than the 7-point spread indicates, for the Giants to win this game. The Eagles are the league’s best team and have been dominant the past two weeks. The Giants are 1-3-1 and showing signs that their 6-1 start might have been a mirage. I just can’t see an upset. In fact, if I was betting the spread I would probably have money on Philly.”

Pick: Eagles