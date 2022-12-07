Pro Bowl voting: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tops fan vote at running back

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of Wednesday at noon ET, Barkley had 122,295 votes.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall.

Barkley is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,055. He is fifth in the league in total yards from scrimmage with 1,296.

Other Giants among the top 10 vote-getters at their positions are as follows:

Dexter Lawrence (10th, defensive tackle)

Graham Gano (7th, defensive tackle)

Andrew Thomas (4th, offensive tackle)

Julian Love (8th, strong safety)

Pro Bowl Games voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, Dec. 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter until Dec. 15. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.