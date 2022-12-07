Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney remain sidelined for Giants

The idea of either cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) or safety Xavier McKinney (hand) returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Philadelphia Eagles took a hit on Wednesday. Neither player practiced as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game.

McKinney is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Thus, his name won’t appear on the official injury report.

Among players on the 53-man roster, Jackson, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) did not practice.

Safety Julian Love, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and guard Mark Glowinski were given veteran rest days on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that McKinney might get the pins removed from his surgically repaired left hand this week, but it appears doubtful he will practice.

Another player to watch is guard Ben Bredeson. He remains on IR with a knee injury after starting the first seven game of the season. Bredeson began practicing last week and could rejoin the 53-man roster if he shows enough improvement this week.