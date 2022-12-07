Giants roster moves: OT Roy Mbaeteka signed to the practice squad

The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.

Giants fans likely remember Mbaeteka as the massive Nigerian tackle from the offseason and training camp program. He was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora.

Mbaeteka is a massive tackle at 6-foot-9, 320 pounds with rare athleticism. He flashed upside throughout training camp, but Mbaeteka is a a very raw player and this year’s preseason games were his first as a football player. Mbaeteka has been on and off the Giants’ practice squad this year, first making the practice squad after final cut-downs, then being waived shortly after as the Giants churned the bottom of their roster. He was added back to the practice squad about a week later after the New Orleans Saints signed Wyatt Davis off of the Giants’ practice squad.

The Giants obviously like Mbaeteka’s potential, and want to be the ones to develop it. It would certainly be a boon if he were to develop into the Giants’ version of Jordan Mailata.