Giants news, 12/7: Odell, Daboll-Sirianni connection, Barkley, more headlines

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM “The Fan” said he is “not confident at all” when it comes to signing Beckham without seeing him work out first.

“That’s the issue. We’ve got a good bead on that. We’ve got a great read on his career. It has to be addressed and that’s when you see if you can make a deal or not,” said Jones.

Jones added that “paramount” to signing the 30-year-old Beckham is the idea that he will contribute this season. Beckham has not worked out for anyone as he tries to find a new NFL home and the Cowboys owner Jones did not seem certain if the former Giants would be able to play this season.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay,” Jones said. “I would say that’s a point of the discussion.”

Daboll said he learned a lot about Sirianni that season and he learned a lot about himself, too.

“Absolutely,” Daboll said. “No doubt about it. You have to have a mental toughness about yourself and the people that do you have even more of an appreciation for them. It’s easy to walk around on cloud nine when you’re winning, but how are you going to be consistent when you’re not winning. Are you going to uplift people? Are you going to have positive energy? Or are you going to be an energy vampire, somebody who says, ‘Here we go again.’ That’s not me and I would say that’s not Nick.”

The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote "The Giants are 1-3-1 in their past five games, with their lone win during that stretch against the lowly Texans. Daboll has worked wonders to get the Giants into playoff contention, but with more difficult competition ahead, there would be more optimism if it didn’t feel like Jones had been operating with training wheels all season."

The interior offensive line is a major problem. The Giants offensive line — at least the interior of it — was the culprit in the Commanders getting seven pressures and three sacks in Sunday’s tie. Mark Glowinski gave up two sacks in the loss while Nick Gates gave up two pressures in his first game back from a serious leg injury.

Gates may replace Jon Feliciano at center at some point, while Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezeudu could return later in the year. This is what the Giants have for now, which is going to struggle against good interior defensive fronts — especially in the NFC East. The 189 pressures New York allows is third most in the NFL.

RB Saquon Barkley is in the bottom five of running backs in yards after contact

% of carries with 2+ yards after contact (PFF, min. 100 carries)



Top-5:

A.J. Dillon (73%)

Josh Jacobs (71%)

Tyler Allgeier (71%)

Derrick Henry (71%)

Aaron Jones (71%)



Bottom-5:

Alvin Kamara (59%)

Ken Walker (59%)

Jeff Wilson (55%)

Saquon Barkley (52%)

James Robinson (49%) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 6, 2022

Eli Manning will serve as head coach of the NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and guess who will be manning the AFC side? That’s right, Peyton.

The brothers made the announcement during their Week 13 “ManningCast” on ESPN2. As head coaches for the Pro Bowl Games, according to the NFL, Eli and Peyton will go head-to-head and be responsible for determining which of their 44 Pro Bowl players will partake in each of the Pro Bowl Skills on Thursday and Sunday of The Pro Bowl Games. They will also decide on the best lineups for the three 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag football games on Sunday.

The USFL announced Tuesday that veteran scout Ryan Jones has been hired as general manager of the New Orleans Breakers. Jones spent 15 years as an area and regional scout for the New York Giants, and was a part of two Super Bowl championships. He was chosen for the general manager position by former Giants coach John DeFilippo, who was announced as head coach of the Breakers last month.

On CB James Bradberry “He’s been on fire. I really think that he just sees the field well. He makes the play when the play comes to him, and I just think that he’s just been a great veteran help to the defense, been a really good complement on the other side to [Darius] Slay. He’s steady, he’s a pro. He doesn’t say much but he goes out and does his job every day and he leads by example. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know James [Bradberry], and you see why he’s been the type of pro that he’s been when you see his work habits every single day, of how he goes about preparing for an opponent and how he goes about preparing for a wide receiver. He’s a really good corner and not only because he has great, great talent but also because he has great, great preparation, great football IQ and great toughness and I’m sure glad he’s an Eagle.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without edge rusher Robert Quinn for at least the next four weeks, reportedly undergoing a knee scope this week and will be placed on injured reserve. Quinn seemed to be settling into the rotation before his knee got twisted in practice last week, forcing him to miss Sunday’s win over Tennessee.

The Eagles can clinch their spot by simply winning, or they need both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks to lose. The second part of that was the same as last week when the Eagles also needed the Washington Commanders to tie. The Commanders did their part, but the Seahawks and 49ers both won. This week, Philadelphia has its future in its own hands against the New York Giants.

3. S REED BLANKENSHIP, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (85.9). The Eagles look like they may have found something in the UDFA from Middle Tennessee State. After picking off Aaron Rodgers last week, Blankenship had a pass breakup and two stops this week. His four targets netted the Titans offense all of 10 yards in the win.

Two No. 1 WRs on the roster. The Eagles have the best deep ball receiver in A.J. Brown, who is second in the league in yards per catch and yards per target since his rookie season (2019), and they also have DeVonta Smith -- who is just 28 catches away from breaking the franchise record for most receptions in his first two seasons.

Smith set the tone for the Eagles in Sunday's win over the Titans, catching three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown on the first drive -- en route to 102 yards on the afternoon. On pace for a 1,000-yard season (and 86 catches), Smith showcased why he can be just as dangerous in the passing game as Brown. The Eagles can kill you with 1,000 cuts with Smith -- or go for the jugular with Brown. They have two receivers that are equally dangerous, which makes the offense so explosive.

Mayfield is expected to fly to Los Angeles by Tuesday night and could play as soon as Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders as the Rams are in the process of sending the playbook to him to make sure he can study the offense on his flight.

Doctors have determined that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and that he does not require surgery in order for the fracture to heal. The report adds that Garoppolo could return in seven-to-eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly.

Less than a calendar year after signing him to a contract extension, the Titans have cut ties with general manager Jon Robinson, firing the executive with five games still to play in the 2022 season. Robinson's abrupt dismissal comes days after Tennessee dropped a second straight game, with ex-Titans star A.J. Brown notably headlining the Eagles' Week 13 win over the team.

Robinson's sudden exit comes with the Titans still atop the AFC South, however, and on pace to host a playoff game. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, interviewed by the Giants last year to be GM, has been named interim GM in Robinson's place.

