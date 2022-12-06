Giants vs. Eagles 2022, Week 14: Everything you need to know

The 7-4-1 New York Giants host the team regarded as the best in the NFL this year, the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX).
The Giants are 7-point underdogs and +260 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a victory or a tie against the Giants. Philadelphia can also clinch with losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
The Giants are in a fight with the Washington Commanders (7-5-1), Seahawks (7-5) and perhaps the 5-7 Detroit Lions for one of the final two NFC playoff spots. By virtue of victories over the Giants earlier in the season, Seattle and Detroit have head-to-head tiebreaker advantages over the Giants.
Remaining Giants schedule
Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)
Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)
Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)