Odell Beckham rumors update: Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones admits concern about Beckham’s health

What is the latest on Odell Beckham Jr., the ballyhooed free agent wide receiver who visited with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week and was set to conclude a visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday?

Let’s get into it.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM “The Fan” said he is “not confident at all” when it comes to signing Beckham without seeing him work out first.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said of that specific scenario. “That’s the issue. We’ve got a good bead on that. We’ve got a great read on his career. It has to be addressed and that’s when you see if you can make a deal or not.”

Jones added that “paramount” to signing the 30-year-old Beckham is the idea that he will contribute this season.

Beckham, of course, is coming off his second torn ACL in as many seasons, the last one being just 10 months ago during the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He also had a fractured left ankle with the Giants in 2017.

Beckham has not worked out for anyone as he tries to find a new NFL home. Jones did not seem certain Beckham would be able to play this season.

“I would say, I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay,” Jones said. “I would say that’s a point of the discussion.”

FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano tweeted that there is “considerable doubt” around the league that Beckham will be healthy enough to play this season.

Without certainty that Beckham would be able to contribute this season, it’s fair to question why a team — the Giants or anyone else — would sign Beckham now.

Jones said this about his time with Beckham on Monday:

“We had pretty extensive meetings. We spent quite a bit of time together. I enjoyed every minute of it. We’ll get back together (Tuesday) and see where we go from here. A lot of variables. It has to fit for both parties. This is like getting married. You’re not getting together to have issues after you get together.”

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke recently about Buffalo’s interest in Beckham:

“I think the biggest thing is, obviously, he’s a heck of a player,” Dorsey said, via Henry McKenna of FOXSports.com. “But we feel like we’ve got a lot of great players on our team. And anytime you can create opportunities to create problems for defenses, you’re always looking at ways to do that — different ways to attack defenses whether it’s personnel or scheme. So that would be another part of that. “But at the same time, we’ve really been so happy with the guys that are here [and] what they’re doing. [Beckham] would just be another piece to add to an already really strong group.”

Beckham, drafted by the Giants in 2014, had the most successful individual years of his career with the Giants. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan tweeted this recently:

Odell wants to be a Giant. The lure of coming to NY, making it a home for his family and winning in this city is enticing. There’s unfinished biz. It’s matter of if Giants want to pay him $$$ he wants.

Ranaan, though, added that any Beckham deal is “more about next year than this year.”