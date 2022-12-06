The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants’ Week 13 tie with the Washington Commanders

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders both came into Week 13 with a lot on the line and hoping for a much-needed win.

Instead, the teams came out of the game with a depressing tie.

This game swung wildly between exciting and frustrating as both teams made big plays on offense and defense, and then hobbled themselves with mistakes and miscues. Chris and Nick discuss what they saw on the All-22 tape, and what lead to the game’s outcome.

In this podcast

What’s up with the Giants’ offense? (0:30)

Comparing the two 2:00 drills (15:00)

Talking about the Giants’ defense (20:20)

About Washington’s fourth quarter touchdown (30:00

