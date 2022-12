‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Reacting to Giants-Commanders tie

On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to Sunday’s 20-20 tie between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

In this episode:

:50 — A tie that felt like a loss.

3:00 — The Feliciano Flex.

6:00 — The Darius Slayton missed catch.

9:45 — Offensive play-calling.

15:00 — Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney missed.

19:00 — Rodarius Williams, Tae Crowder

22:10 — Interior of offensive line an issue.

25:00 — Playoff chances.

28:00 — Defining a successful season.

