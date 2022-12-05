Giants injury updates: Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney, more

New York Giants had coach Brian Daboll was peppered with questions on Monday about several injured players. Let’s give a quick rundown.

Daboll said defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who played only 35 snaps on Sunday due to a neck injury, is sore. He was uncertain how Williams’ status for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles would unfold.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who has missed the last two games with a sprained MCL, is getting better, but Daboll said “it’s too early to tell” if Jackson would be able to practice this week or play against the Eagles.

Daboll said it is also too early to tell if safety Xavier McKinney, out since injuring his hand during a bye week mishap in Cabo, could return this week. Daboll did say that McKinney “clubbing up,” playing with a massive wrap on his injured hand, does not appear to be an option.

Daboll added that three players — safety Julian Love, defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence and guard Mark Glowinski — will get veteran rest days on Wednesday and will not practice.

Love played 105 snaps on Sunday, all 85 on defense and 20 on special teams. Lawrence played 77 snaps and has carried a heavy load all season. Glowinski played every snap on offense Sunday despite being added to the injury report on Saturday with a back injury.