Giants vs. Commanders flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 15

The critical Week 15 game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, which may ultimately determine which of the two teams reaches the NFC playoffs, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on Dec. 18.

The game had been listed as a possibility for Saturday the 17th or Sunday the 18th all season.

Adam Schefter has now reported that the Giants and Commanders will play in the Sunday night slot on NBC.

The 7-4-1 Giants and 7-5-1 Commanders played to a 20-20 tie Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, with Washington one spot out of the playoff picture at No. 8. The 7-5 Seattle Seahawks currently hold the final playoff spot.

The Giants face the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in Week 14. The Commanders have a bye, giving them two weeks to prepare for that nationally-televised Week 15 game.

The Saturday lineup will be as follows:

1 p.m. — Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

4:30 p.m. — Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

8:15 p.m. — Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills