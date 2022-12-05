PFF stats and snap counts: What did we learn about the Giants from Week 13?

Let’s take a look at the Pro Football Focus grades and official snap counts for the New York Giants from Sunday’s overtime tie with the Washington Commanders. What can we learn about who played well, who didn’t, and how ever-evolving playing rotations are changing for the Giants?

OFFENSE

PFF grades

Jon Feliciano played a terrific game for the Giants on Sunday, earning the highest PFF grade among offensive players with an 82.7. It’s too bad that Feliciano wrecked it, and possibly cost the Giants a victory, with his silly fourth-quarter ‘flex’ that knocked the Giants out of field goal range and prevented them from having a chance to take a two-score lead in the final five minutes.

You can believe it was a questionable call, which Feliciano does, because it was. Still, the veteran center did something foolish and put the officials in position to have to make a judgment. They judged against the Giants, and that’s that.

Want a big reason why the Giants struggled to run the ball? Look at the run-blocking grades: Andrew Thomas (56.2), Mark Glowinski (60.7), Evan Neal (39.6), Daniel Bellinger (50.4), Nick Gates (40.3). The Commanders have a terrific front, but that’s not good enough.

Glowinski was charged with allowing two sacks and three total pressures in 41 pass-blocking snaps from right guard, a big reason why Daniel Jones spent the day either running for his life or getting rid of it as quickly as possible.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas allowed one pressure and right tackle Evan Neal did not allow a single pressure in their 41 pass-blocking snaps. Feliciano also did not allow a single pressure.

Despite all of that good work, Daniel Jones was sacked four times.

Snap counts

Neal played all 66 snaps in his return to action.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger played 64 snaps, only coming off the field for three plays.

Tight end Nick Vannett played 30 snaps in his Giants’ debut.

DEFENSE

PFF grades

You probably didn’t see this coming. The Giants’ highest-graded defensive player Sunday was safety Jason Pinnock, who is now the full-time fill-in for Xavier McKinney. He scored a 77.2 grade.

Dexter Lawrence posted his usual stellar score, this time a 74.6.

Zyon Gilbert posted a 60.3 grade, but had an abysmal 148.5 passer rating against allowing six receptions in seven targets and 48 yards after the catch.

Jaylon Smith has taken over from Tae Crowder as the Giants’ linebacker PFF loves to hate. He compiled a team-worst 39.4 PFF grade.

Snap counts

I probably erred Monday morning by not giving Julian Love a ‘Kudos.’ Love had 12 tackles in 85 snaps AND played 20 special teams snaps. That’s an astounding 105 snaps played on Sunday for Love.

Nick McCloud and Fabian Moreau played every snap at cornerback for the Giants on Sunday, and Pinnock played 79 of 85 (93 percent). Gilbert played 56 snaps in his NFL debut.

At linebacker, Jaylon Smith played 63 snaps and Micah McFadden played 57 snaps.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, safety Dane Belton and linebacker Tae Crowder did not play a single defensive snap. Williams and Crowder apparently took to social media to express their displeasure. Williams might have a gripe after playing well on Thanksgiving Day. Crowder? Nope. He has had three years to prove his worth, he’s been passed by, and that’s just how it is.