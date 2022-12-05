Giants-Eagles odds: New York nearly a touchdown underdog

With the New York Giants sitting at 7-4-1 after a tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday, it’s not a stretch to say their Week 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles is a must-win game.

However, Vegas doesn’t seem to have faith in Big Blue’s ability to pull off an upset. SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles as -265 moneyline favorites with a 6.5-point spread, and the over/under is set at 44.5 points.

The Eagles are beatable; they lost 32-21 to Washington in Week 10. But since then, they’ve built a three-game winning streak, punctuated by a 35-10 dismantling of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Washington won by attacking Philadelphia’s on the ground, but that strategy has yet to be replicated with success. Since that game, the Eagles signed Ndamukong Suh and got Jordan Davis back from injury to repatch their rushing defense. Derrick Henry was limited to 30 yards on 11 carries on Sunday.

New York will need Saquon Barkley to snap out of his recent slump if the Giants plan on using a similar strategy as Washington. Barkley has a combined 124 rushing yards on 44 carries in his last three games.

Giants-Eagles kicks off at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. A loss would drop New York into a tie with Washington in the NFC East standings, with a rematch looming next week.

The Seattle Seahawks, who are competing with the Giants for a wild card spot, are six-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers. Washington has a bye week.