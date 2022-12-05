Giants news, 12/5: Reactions to tie with Commanders

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants are left with an empty feeling. And the knowledge that not winning this game could prove costly as they try to reach the NFC playoffs.

“We knew we had chances to win the game and if we just executed, we probably had a really good chance to win the game,” Slayton said. “It’s just disappointing when you don’t do what you need to do to close out a game, even though it technically isn’t a loss, you want to win. You play to win. Nobody plays to tie.”

This was the Giants' first tie in 25 years and their third tie in the last 50 seasons. They had last played a game that ended in a tie on Nov. 23, 1997, a 7-7 deadlock in Washington. That Giants team finished 10-5-1 and won the NFC East title. Their only other tie since regular-season overtime was instituted in 1974 was also a 20-20 finish, against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday night, Oct. 24, 1983. Their most recent tie at home had occurred on Sept. 23, 1973, a 23-23 outcome against Philadelphia in the Giants' last ever home game in Yankee Stadium.

C Jon Feliciano on the crucial personal foul call late in the 4th quarter

Jon Feliciano said he was flexing in the direction of teammate Darius Slayton after he made a strong play. That prompted the taunting flag in fourth quarter.



“It sucks when you play 2 teams. I’m probably gonna get fined for that,” Feliciano said about the call. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2022

“The misconception is that my get-off is a pass-rush thing, right?” Thibodeaux said. “And I feel like when people start to realize that it’s also an IQ thing, it’s an instinct thing, it’s an understanding-the-game thing, right? You can’t play fast unless you know what’s going on. Not just honing in on the physical attributes, but understanding that there’s a whole ’nother realm that kinda feeds into that.”

"For me, a tie feels worse than a loss right now," Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger said. "We fought really hard. They're a good team, they fought, too. I mean, it just sucks. The empty feeling sits in your stomach. One more play could've helped us win that game. One more inch could've helped us win. Yeah, we didn't lose, but we didn't win this game, either, and that's what we all are upset about."

The Giants have been bitten big by the injury bug, with the biggest impacts showing in their Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys. But an extended break ahead of Week 13 proved favorable as players started returning to the lineup. Offensive lineman Evan Neal and tight end Daniel Bellinger played key roles, but none might have made such an impact upon return as linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He had a tackle, critical sack, forced fumble and recovery in the first series of the second half. That turnover resulted in a Giants touchdown.

WR Isaiah Hodgins with his first touchdown of his pro career

Special delivery



: FOX pic.twitter.com/c0j4Vt8n9O — New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022

The Eagles took the Titans to task, putting up 35 points and 453 yards. And they definitely could’ve had even more if they hadn’t (correctly) decided to pull their starters with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Their success was made possible in large part to a sharp outing from NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ quarterback finished 29/39 (74.4%) for 380 yards (9.7 average), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 130.3 passer rating. Hurts also had five runs for 12 yards and a rushing score. He was awesome out there.

With eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns, Brown was a catalyst in a 35-10 beatdown of the Titans, his former team. The Eagles wide receiver wasn't shy about his feelings on the matchup following the victory.

"This one meant a lot to me," Brown said. "Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything. I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't circle this game"

Jordan Davis said he felt good during the week as he returned to practice from a four-week stint on Injured Reserve recovering from a high-ankle injury. The coaching staff clearly liked what it saw from Davis, who was officially reinstated the team’s 53-man roster on Saturday afternoon. To make room for Davis on the active roster, the Eagles placed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Injured Reserve.

The Seahawks trailed 23-20 when they got the ball back with 2:56 left. Two minutes and 20 seconds later, they had the lead. Smith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds left, completing a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Metcalf finished with eight catches for 127 yards, and Tyler Lockett caught nine passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks improved to 7-5.

After taking a sack to close San Francisco's first drive of Sunday's Week 13 matchup, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was seen favoring his lower body on the sidelines, then visited the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the second quarter.

rom time to time, defenses perhaps try to take the steam out of potent offenses that want to play with increased tempo by having one or more players pretend to be injured. The league office isn’t pretending to be unhappy about that.

On Friday, the league office sent a memo to all teams warning against “deliberate actions to delay the game.” Otherwise known as fake injuries. Per a league source, there are multiple cases currently under investigation when it comes to fake injuries.

