Giants-Commanders inactives: Darnay Holmes, Kenny Golladay among inactives

With 11 players questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants’ inactive list wasn’t easy to figure out in advance.

Shane Lemieux (toe), Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were ruled out on Friday.

Joining them as inactive will be wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was added to the injury report on Saturday as the latest Giant to be struck by illness, cornerback Darnay Holmes, who had been questionable with a shoulder injury, tight end Lawrence Cager and edge defender Elerson Smith.

Returning to action will be right tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger, edge defender Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson.

Holmes being inactive explains why the Giants elevated rookie cornerback Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.

For Washington, edge defender Chase Young will not make his season debut on Sunday. He is inactive.

Lineup changes

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Sunday morning that wide receiver Marcus Johnson would replace Gary Brightwell as the Giants’ kickoff returner. Brightwell has averaged 20.1 yards on 15 returns this season, 26th of 30 returners with at least 15 chances. Johnson returned nine kickoffs for the Tennessee Titans last season for an average of 19.9 yards, and has an average of 19.6 yards on 11 career returns.

Giants inactives

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

WR Kenny Golladay (illness)

Edge Elerson Smith

TE Lawrence Cager

CB Darnay Holmes

Commanders inactives

CB Benjamin St. Juste (knee)

G Trai Turner (ankle/knee)

WR Dax Milne

Edge Chase Young

LB Da’Jon Harris

G Chris Paul