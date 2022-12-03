Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson activated from IR; Nick Vannett signed, Vernon Butler elevated

The New York Giants are activating edge defender Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Ojulari, who has battled injuries to both calf muscles this season, has played in only two games with one sack and a pair of solo tackles. He had 8.0 sacks as a rookie in 2021.

Jefferson, in his ninth NFL season, played in three games before going on IR with a foot injury. He had five tackles, four of them solo.

The Giants also signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster and waived tight end Tanner Hudson. Vannett, a seven-year veteran, was added to the practice squad Nov. 22. Hudson played in 11 games this season with 10 receptions.

The Giants, perhaps looking to bolster their leaky run defense, are also elevating defensive tackle Vernon Butler from the practice squad. A 2016 first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, Butler was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 15.

The Giants also elevated rookie defensive back Zyon Gilbert, who has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Injury updates

The Giants added starting right guard Mark Glowinski (back) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) to the injury report. Golladay lockers near Gary Brightwell and Darius Slayton, both of whom have been sick this week. Glowinski and Golladay are both listed as questionable.

With Shane Lemieux (toe) and Josh Ezeudu (neck) out, the Giants could already be starting Nick Gates at left guard for the first time this season. If Glowinski can’t go, the Giants would likely have a Gates-Jack Anderson combination at guard.

The Commanders are apparently going to be without edge defender Chase Young. He reportedly is unlikely to make his season debut Sunday after a 2021 torn ACL.

Washington DE Chase Young (questionable, knee) is considered a long shot to make his season debut Sunday vs. Giants, per sources. He's expected to workout Sunday but Commanders are taking it slowly with him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 3, 2022

OUT

OL Josh Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

S Dane Belton (clavicle)

RB Gary Brightwell (illness)

LB Carter Coughlin (thigh)

C Jon Feliciano (neck)

CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder)

WR Richie James (knee)

CB Fabian Moreau (oblique)

WR Darius Slayton (illness)

G Mark Glowinski (back)

WR Kenny Golladay (illness)