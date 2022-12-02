‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Commanders preview

On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Rick Snider, dean of Wahsington, D.C. area sportswriters, discuss the New York Giants’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders.

Some of the topics we discussed.

1:00 — Old guys on YouTube.

2:10 — The Giants and Commanders are actually both good.

3:50 — The weird schedule.

4:55 — Who are the “real” Commanders?

7:25 — Why does Washington respond to Taylor Heinicke?

10:50 — Sam Howell the future at QB for Washington?

12:30 — The rise of the NFC East.

13:50 — Sunday is critical.

15:30 — The impact of Chase Young.

18:30 — Rick’s pick.

