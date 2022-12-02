Giants-Commanders final injury report: 9 Giants listed as questionable

The New York Giants issued an injury report on Friday with nine players listed as questionable and three players as out. One name nowhere to be found on the list is rookie right tackle Evan Neal, meaning he is good to go and will be expected to start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Neal has not played since suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As expected, three Giants are out — offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe).

Nine players are listed as questionable. All but one of those players — wide receiver Darius Slayton — was a limited practice participant on Friday. Slayton missed a second straight practice due to illness.

“Darius is still under the weather. He was in meetings,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “But (I’m) hopeful (he’ll play Sunday). He’s trending in the right direction, but still a bit under the weather.”

It seems possible that all of the questionable players could suit up on Sunday in a critical NFC East with playoff implications.

“We’ll see where they’re at. We’ll talk to those guys after practice. We’ll sit down as a coaching staff – personnel staff – and make the best decision we can,” Daboll said. “Obviously, if they’re ready to go, we’d love them to be out there.”

One of those players who is questionable, tight end Daniel Bellinger, has been trending toward a return after his Week 7 fractured eye socket.

Three players on injured reserve — edge defender Azeez Ojulari, safety Tony Jefferson and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson — have been practicing this week. The Giants have two open roster spots, and they have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate players off IR. Ojulari and Jefferson seem ready to go, with Bredeson perhaps less certain.

Prior to Friday’s practice, Daboll was still not willing to commit to who would be a center and left guard. The likely combination, though, seems to be Jon Feliciano at center and Nick Gates at left guard.

“I think we’d be open to what we think is best,” Daboll said. “I think Jon does a good job of making all the calls. He knows the system really well. So, we’ll see what we got out there coming up Friday. We’ve worked some pieces here, I’d say, the last few days and moved guys around like we normally do. The best five will be out there.”

The Commanders will be without starting cornerback Benjamin St. Juste (ankle) and starting guard Trai Turner (ankle/knee). Edge defender Chase Young, who would make his season debut if he plays after a 2021 torn ACL, is questionable.

Final injury report

Giants

OUT

OL Josh Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

QUESTIONABLE

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

S Dane Belton (clavicle)

RB Gary Brightwell (illness)

LB Carter Coughlin (thigh)

C Jon Feliciano (neck)

CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder)

WR Richie James (knee)

CB Fabian Moreau (oblique)

WR Darius Slayton (illness)

Commanders

OUT

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

WR Dax Milne (foot)

RG Trai Turner (knee/ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Antonio Gibson (foot)

DE Chase Young (knee)