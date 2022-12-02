‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll: Giants fans — Andrew Thomas more important to future than Saquon Barkley

We posed an interesting question to New York Giants’ fans in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll. Which player is more important to the Giants’ long-term future — left tackle Andrew Thomas or running back Saquon Barkley?

The results were overwhelming, with Thomas receiving 95 percent of the votes cast to just 5 percent Barkley.

I am not surprised that Thomas was the winner here. Left tackle is far above running back when you list premium positions in the NFL, and running backs are generally neither as important to a team’s success or as difficult to replace as premier left tackles.

I am, though, surprised by the margin of Thomas’s victory in this poll. Are you?

Another question we asked was whether or not the Giants would make the 2023 NFL playoffs. At 7-4, they are currently the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field, but have a difficult path with the league’s hardest remaining schedule.

Fans were split on this one, with 55 percent believing the Giants will find their way into the postseason.

In terms of fan confidence in the direction of the organization, that remains high despite three losses in four games. Currently, 95 percent of fans feel good about the team’s direction.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.