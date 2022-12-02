Giants news, 12/2: Updated injury report, Odell Beckham speculation, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Slayton added to injury report

The Giants did not practice on Thursday, so they issued a ‘projected’ injury report. Wide receiver Darius Slayton was added as a ‘Did Not Practice’ due to illness. Gary Brightwell (illness) and Richie James (knee) were upgraded from ‘Did Not Practice’ to ‘Limited Participation.

Coincidentally, Brightwell lockers next to Slayton in the Giants’ training facility.

Odell Beckham visit

But the Giants wouldn’t be welcoming Beckham back into their training facility if they weren’t serious in the pursuit of the player, and Beckham isn’t just coming back to check out his old locker - rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger has it, by the way - and take some photos with the four Vince Lombardi trophies that are still on display in the lobby. Several individuals familiar with the situation have continued to reiterate to NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the Giants have maintained interest in a possible reunion with Beckham since Schoen opened that door a few weeks back. And there’s no question Beckham has flirted with the idea on social media in recent weeks. But the Cowboys, among others, certainly complicate that scenario, especially with owner Jerry Jones going public with his desire to have Beckham wearing a star on his helmet at some point this season.

Why the Giants can make the playoffs Let's start with the fact that they are currently the sixth seed in the NFC, ahead of Washington (7-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-5). So they have a head start. It's also entirely possible the Giants get as many as six starters back from injury for this week's game against the Commanders. Regardless, reinforcements are on the way to supplement a flawed roster. Why the Giants are vulnerable They have lost three of four and the defense has shown cracks against better competition. That's especially notable down the stretch, when five of the Giants' six games are against teams currently with winning records. They have two games against Washington, two against the Eagles and one against Minnesota. It's not going to be easy.

