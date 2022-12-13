Giants news, 12/13: Underdogs again, Thomas, Lawrence, Ojulari

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

For the third straight week, the New York Giants (+4.5) will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs.

The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders (-4.5) two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.

Washington enters fresh off a bye week with a 6-2-1 record over their last eight games. The Giants are 1-4-1 in their last six games.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

It’s a beautifully simple situation. The Giants surprised everyone with their hot start. Then they predictably came back to earth. But their next chapter is unwritten, and they control their fate.

“You’re going to have your ups and downs, but it’s who you are in those moments,” running back Saquon Barkley said. “And what better opportunity after a game getting embarrassed on TV in front of everyone, and everyone outside of us is, ‘The sky is falling, the sky’s falling.’ What better opportunity to come in and go against a divisional opponent, go to their home and try to come out with a win.”

LT Andrew Thomas: It’s going to come down who wants it more Sunday night

Four days after the loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, Daboll told his team, “The season starts now.” The following day the Giants coach explained, “When you play meaningful games in December, I think that’s why we all do this.”

He needed to dig deep and inspire his players to achieve at a higher level, and it hasn’t happened. As aggressively as Daboll coached in the triumphant season-opening victory at Tennessee, he coached just as conservatively — he was afraid of his own team, in other words — in the tie against Washington. On Sunday, the Giants didn’t look like they had been coached too conservatively.

New York (7-5-1) was just no match for Philadelphia in this one, receiving a C- grade. A banged-up Saquon Barkley wasn't a factor in the game and the Giants defense couldn't even help the offense stay in this one. The Giants have allowed 28.3 points per game over their last six games and allowed the Eagles to score a season-high 48 points. The run defense allowed 8.2 yards per carry as the Eagles had their way throughout the afternoon on the ground. The offensive line wasn't much better, giving up seven sacks. This team is struggling to hang on, but is still in the playoff hunt -- for now.

"They just outplayed us," defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said. "We weren't in the right position to make plays, and they found it and they attacked it. … They were better on this Sunday. We'll see them again (in Week 18). Our focus goes to Washington now. We don't want to tie that game again. You want to win that game. And everybody has got to know what their job is and do it."

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL: “I think, being in the league as long as I've been in the league, I'm sure there's certain times (teams have played twice so close). But none of that really matters. It's 'get back to work', and we just prepared for that team. They had a bye week, so they haven't had an opponent. So, it'll be a big one on Sunday night.”

The Giants have had a heck of a run in their first season under Brian Daboll. No one expected a 7-2 start. No one expected them to be in the thick of the playoff race in mid-December. And it’s obviously not over yet.

They should celebrate all that and build off it this offseason, no matter what happens next weekend in Washington, and even if they don’t make the playoffs. But the 48-22 beating they took from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday should serve as a harsh reminder not to be fooled by their unexpected success, either.

A bright spot the last two weeks has been the production of OLB Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari's hand usage/timing is improved this season



Got this sack by initiating contact with his inside arm (long-arm move) to keep his chest clean to set up a well-timed outside arm chop that gave him a soft edge



While they’ve stumbled offensively in the second half of the season, the Giants have also faced some really strong defenses over the past three weeks. But it’s New York’s defensive potential that should get Giants fans excited about 2023 and beyond.

The Giants were already playing with house money, so I’m not sure how much their fans should be panicking right now. The first-year front office did not hide that it viewed this as a reset season, meant to clean up the mess former GM/walking meme Dave Gettleman left behind. And with an upcoming game against the similarly mediocre Commanders that will basically decide the team’s postseason fate, New York isn’t in the worst spot.

Panic level: 4 out of 10

The coach and quarterback of the Giants third Super Bowl win discuss that season

Eli Manning & Tom Coughlin Re-Live Magical 2007 Season in Coach Coughlin's new book "A Giant Win"



This week’s opponent

Washington will now have either Wes Schweitzer or Nick Martin taking over at center. Schweitzer was the team’s center in Week 3 before suffering a concussion that put him on IR for 9 weeks. Martin played center when Larsen went down with the knee injury against the Giants.

Carson Wentz started the year under center, but broke the ring finger on his throwing hand during a Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. Washington went 2-4 with Wentz at QB, and has gone 5-1-1 since Taylor Heinicke took over. Head Coach Ron Rivera has said the Wentz will backup Heinicke as long as he remains the starter.

The Commanders' offensive line has been banged up at various points throughout the season, and the latest round of injuries will require more shakeups in the starting lineup.

The Commanders have similar issues at guard as they do at center. Trai Turner missed the Giants game with knee and ankle injuries, leaving Sam Cosmi to play guard for the first time in his professional career. Cosmi played well at times, but he left the game with an ankle injury. Having either back would be a plus for the Commanders; Turner has played much better he did at the start of the season, while Cosmi has quickness that is useful against interior defensive tackles.

The larger point is this: How can the other 31 owners in the league witness this, and how can Goodell watch it, and think there is any way Daniel Snyder should continue to be an equal partner in the NFL? Snyder’s got to go, and he’s got to go yesterday.

Around the league

Seahawks running back Ken Walker didn’t practice at all last week or play against the Panthers because of an ankle injury and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that it would take a “great comeback” for him to play against the 49ers on Thursday.

Hilton has not been with a team all season, but the Cowboys felt the need to add veteran wide receiver help. In 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Hilton caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick. Hilton had just 23 catches for 331 yards and three scores last season, playing in just 10 games.

Smith underscoring Marcus Mariota's benching as performance-based is notable because the former starter is also dealing with a knee injury. Smith added that Mariota is getting the knee checked out, and the club anticipates him going on injured reserve.

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV on YouTube

