‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Eagles review, because we have to

On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation preview Sunday’s New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Week 14 game at MetLife Stadium.

In this episode:

1:30 — Philly fans take over MetLife Stadium.

3:45 — Eagles show Giants what they aren’t.

13:10 — Be excited, the Giants are playing meaningful December football.

21:30 — Giants’ leaky pass protection.

24:30 — Giants’ offensive philosophy.

28:30 — A lot of good things have happened this season for the Giants.

