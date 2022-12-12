Patriots at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

Two teams that haven’t quite had the season they were looking forward to have a chance to get back into the win column on Monday Night Football. The New England Patriots travel west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a game to try to end a couple of losing streaks.

The Patriots come in to the game dropping their last two, putting them last in a competitive AFC East. Still, Bill Belichick and co are still right on the heels of the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Patriots continue to field one of the league’s best defenses. The struggle has been on the offensive side of the ball, where Matt Patricia and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge have been unable to establish much. The Patriots are currently 20th in points per game and tied for last in red zone efficiency. Mac Jones has regressed from his Pro Bowl season that he enjoyed during his rookie campaign. Jones has 1,963 yards on the season with seven touchdowns to seven interceptions. The Patriots will need to have their defense step up again today to keep the offense in striking distance to win this game.

The Cardinals are also on a two-game losing streak and are only 4-8 on the year after making the playoffs last season with an 11-6 record. After starting last season 7-0, the Cardinals went 4-6 down the stretch and that seems to have carried over into this season. Injuries have been a problem most of this season but tonight is one of the few times the Cardinals should have their main pieces all active. Kyler Murray, James Connor, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are all active for just the second time this year tonight. Kliff Kingsbury and the offensive haven’t been able to get much going ranking in the bottom third for both passing and rushing offense. If the Cardinals want to pull out a win, they have to be able to put points on the board quick and early and force the Patriots to rely on Mac Jones and the passing game.

How to watch

What: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

When: Monday, Dec. 12

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Az.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Patriots), 83 (Cardinals), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Patriots), 225 (Cardinals), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Patriots -2.5

Referee: Shawn Smith

