Giants-Commanders odds: New York opens as underdogs again

For the third straight week, the New York Giants will square off with an NFC East rival. And for the third straight week, oddsmakers have them listed as underdogs.

The Giants were 2-point underdogs at home against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago. This time around, the Commanders will be 4.5-point favorites and -200 moneyline favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is just 40 points, the exact total from the two team’s 20-20 tie in Week 13.

Washington enters fresh off a bye week with a 6-2-1 record over their last eight games. The Giants are 1-4-1 in their last six games.

New York is coming off a deflating 48-22 blowout by the Philadelphia Eagles at home, their worst loss of the season. The Giants allowed 437 yards of offense, including surrendering 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Miles Sanders. The Commanders were able to beat the Eagles 32-21 last month, the only team to do so this season.

Now, New York will have to regain its early-season mojo to keep their season alive. With the NFC Wild Card race nearing its end, this is truly a must-win game for the Giants. According to the New York Times, the Giants have a 91 percent chance of making the playoffs if they beat Washington and a 38 percent chance if they lose. The Commanders’ playoff odds also fluctuate by roughly the same amount based on Sunday’s outcome.

There is also a chance that edge defender Chase Young could make his season debut against the Giants as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last year.