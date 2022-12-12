Giants news, 12/12: Reactions after loss, playoff picture, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are
Sunday’s mismatch should remove any lingering belief you might have had that the Giants can make a deep playoff run. They might still get there, but they are not close to being a championship-caliber football team.
“No,” said coach Brian Daboll when asked if the lopsided loss was a reality check for his team. “You just got to get ready. I told you before, when you’re winning, it’s fine. When you’re losing, it’s humbling. You lose like this, you own it. You don’t make any excuses. They played well. And we get to have an opportunity to get ready and play a big game on Sunday night [against Washington].”
Other Giant observations
Eagles steamroll Giants to clinch playoff berth; Jalen Hurts builds on MVP claim | The Athletic
The Giants have done a remarkable job keeping games close all season long, but the Eagles were just too much to handle. Philadelphia scored touchdowns on its first three drives, setting up a 21-point deficit the Giants couldn’t ever cut its teeth into fully. The deficit got so large, Daboll sent reserves into the game in the fourth quarter, including subbing Taylor in for Jones at quarterback. All the focus now shifts to a pivotal playoff picture rematch against the Commanders in next week’s “Sunday Night Football.”
NY Giants’ question after Eagles blowout: How badly do they want it? | The Record
“It’s December football. It’s about who the [expletive] want it more,” Giants linebacker Jihad Ward said. “It’s more to it than just doing your job. There’s more to it than ‘I know my playbook.’ You have to do more — how bad do you want it? Ain’t nobody gonna sit here and give it to us. You know what I’m saying? So it’s really, how bad to you really, really want it?”
RB Saquon Barkley, among others, straight to the point
Saquon Barkley: "We got our ass whipped." pic.twitter.com/Fokx1xGBEi— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) December 11, 2022
Instant Analysis: Giants fall to Eagles 48-22; Commanders rematch next | Giants.com
For the second time in three weeks, the Giants (7-5-1) face the Washington Commanders (7-5-1), whom they played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4. The Commanders were on their bye this week, setting up a major divisional game with playoff implications on Sunday Night Football at FedExField. The Eagles (12-1) stay on the road the next two weeks with trips to Chicago and Dallas. The Giants will see them again in the season finale in Philadelphia.
Notes & Stats: Giants vs. Eagles Recap | Giants.com
The 26-point margin of defeat is the Giants' largest since a 29-3 loss in Chicago on Jan. 2, 2022, and the largest to the Eagles since a 27-0 loss in Philadelphia on Oct. 12, 2014.
Philadelphia's 48 points are the most allowed by the Giants since a 51-17 loss to the Rams on Nov. 5, 2017, and the most given up to the Eagles since a 49-21 loss on Oct. 4, 1959.
DJ knows there are meaningful games ahead this holiday season
Daniel Jones shares how it feels as a team to have 4 games left and them be in control of their own destiny: pic.twitter.com/O9Ryj9I6X9— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 12, 2022
Giants punter gets flagged for bizarre penalty | CBSSports.com
Jamie Gillan fumbled the snap, but instead of trying to pick it up and punt it, he decided to just kick the ball after letting it bounce off the ground. Although drop kicks are legal in the NFL if you're attempting a field goal, the officials decided that Gillian's kick was NOT legal.
The Giants punter got flagged for "Illegal kick of the football," which is a 10-yard penalty and that was marked off from the original line of scrimmage, so the Eagles got the ball at New York's 33-yard line. From there, the Eagles immediately made the Giants pay with a 33-yard TD from Jalen Hurt to A.J. Brown on the very next play.
This week’s opponent
Source: Momentum could be growing to push Daniel Snyder out, if he doesn't sell | ProFootballTalk
The source is aware of no objective indication that the process is moving forward. Indeed, multiple interested parties (per the source) have encountered some “resistance” in their effort to move things forward.
Against that background, the league’s owners gather this week in Texas for a quarterly meeting. Previously, there was a question as to whether at least 24 votes could be mustered to force Snyder out. The source says that, in the aftermath of the release of the dueling Oversight Committee reports this week, momentum could be growing to force Snyder out — if he doesn’t sell.
Jon Allen wants 'stadium rockin' for Week 15 SNF matchup vs. Giants | Commanders.com
"I'm gonna provide as many free tickets as I can," the defensive tackle said. "We need everybody there."
Should the Commanders be talking to Center Matt Paradis? | Hogs Haven
At the moment, the choices for the Washington coaching staff look a bit grim; they can roll with Nick Martin for the rest of the season, or they can try to use Wes Schweitzer at center. Both have played the position in 2022, and neither has really shined.
Around the league
Panthers run for 223 yards in toppling Seahawks 30-24 | ProFootballTalk
The Seahawks now are 7-6 and have lost three of their past four games, losing to the Bucs, Raiders and Panthers. The Panthers improved to 5-8, moving within a game of the Bucs (6-7) for the NFC South lead with a victory over Tampa Bay in Week 7.
Red-hot Lions beat Vikings | ProFootballTalk
The Lions, who started the season 1-6, have now won five of their last six games and are still alive in the wild card race at 6-7.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) ruled out vs. Buccaneers | NFL.com
The 49ers WR is believed to have avoided a major injury and is still being evaluated to learn more about his injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Samuel was initially announced as questionable to return with a knee injury upon his exit.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards | NFL.com
Kelce surpassed 10,000 yards on a 38-yard reception in the first quarter. He hit the mark in just his 140th game, shattering the previous standard set by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who reached 10,000 yards in his 177th contest.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady 'considering all options, for 2023' | CBSSports.com
Brady is open to exploring free agency for what would be only the second time in his career. Brady is also open to returning to the Buccaneers, where he signed following his first free agency foray in 2020.
