Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Giants overmatched in lopsided defeat

Sunday’s New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game, a 48-22 blowout Eagles’ victory, is one both you and the Giants would like to forget Alas, Giants players and coaches have to watch the film today. You, my faithful Big Blue View readers, have to do your penance and suffer the traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review.

Let’s get to it.

Kudos to ...

Azeez Ojulari — The second-year linebacker has been a force in his two games since returning from injury. Sunday, Ojulari had two sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Ryder Anderson — The undrafted rookie free agent defensive lineman, elevated from the practice squad for the game, got his first NFL sack. He also had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in 37 snaps.

Isaiah Hodgins — The bye week waiver claim has been sneakily good for the Giants. Agains the Eagles he had four receptions for 38 yards. Hodgins had a touchdown catch and a two-point conversion reception.

Richie James — I mentioned Sunday night that almost all of James’ production (six of seven catches and all of his receiving yardage) came in the second half when the game was out of reach. Still, seven catches in nine targets is seven catches in nine targets. It is a good day. James had 61 receiving yards and a 19-yard touchdown catch. He re-took the lead among Giants receivers with 38 receptions this season, three more than Darius Slayton.

The 38 receptions is a career-high for James.

Wet Willies to ...

Fabian Moreau — This was a second straight rough game for Moreau. He committed two penalties that gave the Eagles first downs, one on a third down that ended up turning what should have been an Eagles field goal attempt into an eventual touchdown. Moreau played well in his first few weeks with the Giants. Maybe the absence of Adoree’ Jackson from the lineup is part of the reason, but in recent weeks his play has tailed off considerably.

Special teams — Apologies to Elerson Smith, who did block a punt, but aside from that the Giants special teams play was atrocious on Sunday.

Punter Jamie Gillan dropped a punt snap and was penalized for an illegal kick, booting the ball while it was on the ground. That put the ball at the Giants’ 33-yard line, and the Eagles scored a touchdown on their first play after that. Otherwise Gillan had a nice day, with three of six punts downed inside the 20-yard line, but there always seems to be something to complain about with the wildly inconsistent Gillan.

The Giants allowed kickoff returns of 66 and 35 yards to Giant-killer Boston Scott. They also allowed a 16-yard punt return.

While it mattered, the Eagles constantly challenged Gary Brightwell to return kickoffs. He couldn’t, with three returns for 58 yards and a long return of 20 yards.

I have always thought special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was good at his job, but he has had no answers as the Giants’ special teams have struggled in one way or another most of the season.

Offensive line — The Giants surrendered seven sacks, albeit three of them came in the final six minutes and several of the starters out of the game. Still, quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked four times and hit nine other times before Tyrod Taylor took over. Jones was sacked twice in the Giants’ first five plays, and that set the tone for a day in which the Giants’ offensive line was overmatched.

Rookie right tackle Evan Neal had a particularly rough day. In its initial review, Pro Football Focus charged Neal with allowed a sack and seven pressures. Even Andrew Thomas surrendered a sack, only the second he has allowed this season.

Defense as a whole — The Giants gave up 48 points, the most they have allowed since giving up 51 to the Los Angeles Rams in a Nov. 5, 2017 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants gave up 14-play, 80-yard and 12-play, 86-yard touchdown drives on Philadelphia’s first two possessions. They gave up a one-play, 33-yard touchdown. The Giants also gave up touchdown plays of 41 and 40 yards.

The Eagles ran for 253 yards on 31 carries, an absurd 8.2 yards per carry. Miles Sanders had 144 yards on 17 rushes. Jalen Hurts had 77 yards on just seven carries.

Hurts and the Eagles did pretty much whatever they wanted through the air, as well. Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants did manage four sacks, but that was perhaps the only bright spot.

Julian Love went for an interception on the 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, only to see him pluck the ball out of the air and waltz in for an easy score. Kayvon Thibodeaux managed to play 55 snaps and not get on the stat sheet.

The Eagles have a versatile, complete offense. The Giants’ defense never really had a chance.