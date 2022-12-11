NFC Playoff picture - Giants currently hold the 7th seed

The New York Giants brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has knocked the 7-5-1 Giants into the seventh seed and onto the playoff bubble.

The 2022 NFL playoff picture shifted dramatically in Week 14 thanks to some unlikely upsets.

Just a few short weeks ago, the Giants were in second place in the NFC East and just a game out of the division lead. Now, they’ve fallen down to fourth place in the division, thanks to their 0-3-1 record against NFC East opponents.

The Giants’ playoff cause is helped somewhat by the Carolina Panthers’ surprising upset of the Seattle Seahawks (7-6). The Seahawks currently hold the 8th seed in the NFC, just behind the Giants, despite being the second-place team in the NFC. The Giants’ advantage in seeding is by virtue of New York’s tie with the Washington Commanders (7-5-1).

The entire NFC East would be going to the playoffs if the season ended today.

This, of course, simply ramps up the pressure on the Giants to come away from next weeks’ road game against the Washington Commanders with a win. A win in Week 15 would make it extremely likely that the Giants make the playoffs, while a loss would give the Giants a very narrow path to the post-season.

538 currently gives the Giants a 44 percent chance of making the post season, while the Commanders have a 73 percent chance, and the Seahawks have a 54 percent chance. A win next week would give the Giants an 85 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, while a loss would drop that down to 25 percent (absent the outcome of any other game).

The of the three teams potentially vying for two wild card spots, the Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule at 0.654 — the second hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. The Commanders are fourth with a 0.606 strength of schedule, while the Seahawks have a 0.577 strength of schedule.

The Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day, and finish the season with their rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington will face the San Fransisco 49ers in Week 16, the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

The Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs to close out the season.