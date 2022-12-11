Giants’ Saquon Barkley says score, not neck, limited his playing time vs. Eagles

Saquon Barkley was limited to just 11 total touches for 48 total yards playing only for roughly 20 snaps Sunday as the New York Giants were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22. Both Barkley and head coach Brian Daboll confirmed post-game that the reason for the lack of work was not because of his neck/shoulder injury, but because of the way the game unfolded.

Barkley came into the game questionable with a neck injury that was picked up in practice this week. It was unsure if Barkley was even going to play.

“It kind of was up to the last minute with the neck and the only thing I did was just continue to rehab it all week and trust the doctors, trust the trainers and they kept telling me if it keeps getting better, I’ll get a shot and get a chance,” Barkley said. “Woke up this morning and I felt like I was ready to go and the doctor agreed with me.”

Barkley has been the catalyst for the Giants’ offense all season long. He already has more than 1,000 rushing yards on the season with eight touchdowns. Barkley has shouldered the load for the Giants’ offense and potentially could have had some more snaps on Sunday.

“I would have loved to play a lot more,” Barkley said. “The reason why I didn’t play as much was not because of my neck. The Eagles played great. We got our ass whipped. We’ve just got to do better as a team, and it starts with the leaders and it starts with myself.”

Barkley knows the game next Sunday night is a massive one. With playoff tiebreakers on the line, the game feels like a must-win for the Giants to keep their playoff hopes alive against a hot Commanders team.

“I look forward to the next opportunity and I’m probably pretty sure I’ll have more of a bigger role for the next game,” he said.

Barkley believes there is “no doubt” that he will be ready to go for the crucial NFL East showdown in Maryland.

“Everyone’s goal is to be in the playoffs and play meaningful games in December and if we weren’t talented and we weren’t a good team, you know we wouldn’t be in this situation and we are,” Barkley said. “So now we’ve got to double down, continue to believe in each other and it starts with all of us. It starts with myself, it starts with the leaders, and get ready to come out this week and get ready for a big game.”