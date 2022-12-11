Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are

The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.

In case you had any doubts

Sunday’s mismatch should remove any lingering belief you might have had that the Giants can make a deep playoff run. They might still get there, but they are not close to being a championship-caliber football team.

The Eagles did pretty much whatever they wanted on offense. They had drives of 14 plays, 80 yards and 12 plays, 86 yards for touchdowns on their first two possessions.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw touchdown passes of 41 and 33 yards, and ran for a 10-yard score. He finished 21 of 31 for 217 yards and 2 TDs passing, and added 77 yards and a touchdown on seven rushes.

The Eagles sacked Giants quarterbacks seven times. They got Daniel Jones four times, and added nine quarterback hits, before Tyrod Taylor mopped up over the final six minutes. With Tyre Phillips and Matt Peart at the tackles in the waning minutes, the unfortunate Taylor was sacked three times.

The Giants, as you would expect, did not want to admit the obvious. Which is that they are clearly not in the Eagles’ league right now.

“No,” said coach Brian Daboll when asked if the lopsided loss was a reality check for his team. “You just got to get ready. I told you before, when you’re winning, it’s fine. When you’re losing, it’s humbling. You lose like this, you own it. You don’t make any excuses. They played well. And we get to have an opportunity to get ready and play a big game on Sunday night [against Washington].”

Running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t having the whole “not in Philly’s class” thing.

“We have a ton of talent in our locker room. We put ourselves in a really good position to play meaningful football in December. Everything we want is still ahead of us,” Barkley said. They were the better team today. They got the best of us, they’re a heckuva team. They’re playing really well. But it’s a long season. We’ve got a big one coming this week.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones was really the one who was willing to recognize reality.

“I think it can. They’re a good team. Philadelphia is a really good team and we could see today we aren’t where we need to be yet,” Jones said. “At the same time, we did some things well we can build off of. We got to come back to work and come back ready to go. I think no one is losing confidence, no one is pointing fingers or anything like that. I think we’re just getting back ready to work and looking forward for this huge opportunity for us against Washington.”

Reality is, the Giants don’t have the depth of talent that the Eagles have at any position on the roster. Anything the Giants do well, and there are a few things they are capable of doing well, the Eagles can do better.

Despite the way they have played in recent weeks, the Giants are a team good enough to sneak into the playoffs if they can get back to playing games on their terms over the season’s final few weeks.

Sunday’s game, though, made it crystal-clear to anyone looking at the situation objectively that they Giants are a long, long way from being a championship-caliber team.

It’s all about Washington

Any way you look at the NFC playoff picture, the Giants will be pretty much dead in the water if they don’t go to Landover, Md. and beat the Washington Commanders next Sunday night.

As things stand right now, the Giants have the final spot in the NFC playoffs thanks to Carolina’s upset of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Last week’s tie with Washington means the Commanders have the tiebreaker edge because the Giants are 0-3-1 in the NFC East while Washington has a victory over the Eagles.

The Giants have also lost head-to-head matchups with the Seahawks and the oncoming Detroit Lions, but would have a tiebreaker edge over those two teams should they finish with the same number of victories. The tie with Washington would give New York a half-game advantage.

Still, if the Giants want to make it to the playoffs going to Washington and beating the Commanders is almost an absolute must.

Safety Julian Love said Sunday evening that “without a doubt” he believes the Giants can reach the playoffs.

“Listen, I haven’t been in this position. Four games left – I haven’t been in this position to control my destiny, to control our destiny. And that juice has remained in the building. That energy has remained in the building, which is great. We’re not depleted there,” Love said. “We got to shake this one off. But we have four games in front of us, starting with this next one against Washington, which is what you want. When you grow up, as a kid, you want games that are ‘everything’s on the line.’ So, that’s how we’re treating it.”

Whose stadium is this?

By the end of the game, most of the Giants’ fans in attendance were looooooong gone. They started trekking to the exits midway through the third quarter with the game having long since been decided.

When the gam was over Eagles’ fans were chanting “M-V-P” at Hurts and unfurling “12-1” banners to poke fun at Giants fans.

There have been bright moments for the Giants this season. This, though, had to be one of the toughest things to take. I didn’t see co-owner John Mara kicking over any garbage cans, but I know he can’t be happy right now.

