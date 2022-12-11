Giants embarrassed by Eagles, 48-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants were no match for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, losing 48-22 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants fell to 7-5-1, and are now 1-4-1 in their last six games after a promising 6-1 start to the season. The 48 points is the most the Giants have allowed since a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.

With the victory the 12-1 Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia embarrassed the Giants, putting the game away before the second quarter was half over.

Philadelphia went 14 plays and 80 and 12 plays and 86 yards for touchdowns on its first two possessions.

After Jamie Gillan was charged with an illegal punt after dropping the ball and kicking off the ground, the Eagles scored in one play, a 33-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. The game was effectively over at that point with the Eagles leading 21-0 and 8:16 remaining in the first half.

The rest of the game was just bookkeeping needed to run out the clock. Giants fans had mostly left the stadium by the end of the third quarter. At the end of the game, Eagles fans still in attendance were serenading quarterback Jalen Hurts (21 of 31, 217 yards, 2 touchdown passes) with chants of “M-V-P.”

Saquon Barkley: "We got our ass whipped." pic.twitter.com/Fokx1xGBEi — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) December 11, 2022

“We got our ass whipped,” said Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

“We have a ton of talent in our locker room. We put ourselves in a really good position to play meaningful football in December. Everything we want is still ahead of us. They were the better team today. They got the best of us, they’re a heckuva team. They’re playing really well. But it’s a long season. We’ve got a big one coming this week.”

Pending the outcome of the 4:25 p.m. Seattle Seahawks-Carolina Panthers game, the Giants are now on the outside of NFC playoff race. The playoff standings look as follows,

5. Dallas Cowboys – 10-3

6. Seattle Seahawks – 7-5

7. Washington Commanders – 7-5-1

8. N.Y. Giants – 7-5-1

Brian Daboll on rebounding next week against Washington. pic.twitter.com/1rxZYEUt6L — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) December 11, 2022

“No room for excuses, bunch of explanations. We got beat,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “They outcoached us, they outplayed us. We’ve got to get ready to go soon. Season’s winding down here and we’ve got an important one on Sunday.”

What’s next?

The Giants still have a playoff opportunity, and what likely shapes up as their biggest game of the season comes up next Sunday. The Giants travel to Landover, Md. to face the Washington Commanders in a Week 15 Sunday Night Football game. The Giants and Commanders tied, 20-20, last week at MetLife Stadium, With the two teams fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, Sunday’s game could go a long way toward determining which team makes the playoffs and which team goes home at the end of the regular season.

“I don’t think we can afford to let it [Sunday’s loss] linger,” said wide receiver Darius Slayton. “Got a big division opponent, a good division opponent. And obviously, we all know what that game could mean for us. As far as the rest of our playoff aspirations are. So obviously we’re going to watch it tomorrow and go through the mistakes but we can’t afford to let it linger and affect us next week.”

Injury update

Tight end Daniel Bellinger, in his second game back after missing several games with a fractured eye socket, left the game in the third quarter with a rib injury. Bellinger did return briefly in the fourth quarter but was then ruled out.

Linebacker Micah McFadden left the game in the third quarter with ankle and neck injuries. Tae Crowder, who tweeted #FreeMe after not playing on defense last week, replaced McFadden.

Stats