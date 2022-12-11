Giants-Eagles, Week 14: Live updates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants (7-4-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

Running back Saquon Barkley, questionable with a neck injury, is expected to play.

Use this as your live thread throughout the game. Check back after the game for all of our post-game coverage, and check our YouTube page for the live reaction show from Chris Pflum and Nick Falato. See our Giants-Eagles StoryStream for full pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.

Staff picks

More Giants-Eagles coverage

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Live updates

Remaining Giants schedule

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)