Giants’ Saquon Barkley ‘50-50’ to play vs. Eagles, per report

Saquon Barkley is reportedly “50-50” to play Sunday for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles. The star running back was on the team’s injury report Thursday and Friday with a neck issue.

Coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Barkley’s availability for Sunday was “probably” in question.

Per NFL.com:

Barkley attended the team’s Saturday walkthrough and has expressed optimism that he will play, but how he feels Sunday morning will determine his status.

The 7-4-1 Giants are 7-point underdogs to the 11-1 Eagles. An upset victory would go a long way toward securing their first playoff berth since 2016.

The Giants did not elevate rookie running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad on Saturday, perhaps a sign they were optimistic Barkley would be able to play.

The loss of Barkley, officially listed as questionable, could be devastating for a struggling Giants offense heavily reliant on Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones. Barkley leads the Giants with 1,055 rushing yards, fourth in the NFL. Barkley’s 1,296 yards from scrimmage are fifth in the league.

If Barkley doesn’t play, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the running backs on the 53-man roster.