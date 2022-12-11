Giants-Eagles inactives: Saquon Barkley will play

Saquon Barkley will be in the lineup Sunday for the New York Giants as they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 14 game with playoff implications for both the 7-4-1 Giants and 11-1 Eagles.

Barkley had been listed as questionable with a neck injury. A report from Sal Paolantonio of ESPN on Sunday morning indicated that Barkley had an MRI on his troublesome shoulder this week, which is what led to him being placed on the injury report.

Barkley first injured the shoulder Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. He has, though, continued to carry a full workload.

Barkley leads the Giants with 1,055 rushing yards, fourth in the NFL. Barkley’s 1,296 yards from scrimmage are fifth in the league.

As the Giants have gone 1-3-1 over the past five weeks, Barkley has had just one 100-yard rushing game. His rushing totals of 22, 39 and 63 yards in the past three games are three of his four lowest rushing totals of the year.

How much Barkley plays remains to be seen. The Giants have a far more critical game in terms of their playoff hopes against the Washington Commanders next Sunday, and despite coach Brian Daboll indicating otherwise during the week limiting Barkley to have him as healthy as possible next week would make sense.

Leonard Williams, half of the Giants’ talented defensive line tandem with Dexter Lawrence, will be inactive due to the neck injury he suffered last week against the Washington Commanders.

Offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe), along with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, had been ruled out on Friday.

Healthy scratches will be wide receiver David Sills, cornerback Rodarius Williams and tight end Lawrence Cager.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is active.

Inactives

Giants

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

WR David Sills

CB Rodarius Williams

TE Lawrence Cager

Eagles

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

LB Shaun Bradley

G Josh Sills

G Iosua Opeta

DE Janarius Robinson