Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, referee info and more

Here is everything you need to watch, listen to, stream and wager on the New York Giants on Sunday as they take on the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The 7-4-1 Giants would go a long way toward securing an NFC playoff berth with an upset victory.
How to watch
What: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, Dec. 11
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Radio: National Radio — SiriusXM 135 or 229 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network — WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants +7.5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Weather forecast: 41 degrees, rain likely throughout the game
Giants 2022 schedule
Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W, 1-0)
Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W, 2-0)
Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys 23, Giants 16 (L, 2-1)
Week 4 — Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12 (W, 3-1)
Week 5 — Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22 (W, 4-1)
Week 6 — Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20 (W, 5-1)
Week 7 — Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 (W, 6-1
Week 8 — Seattle Seahawks 27, Giants 13 (L, 6-2)
Week 9 — BYE
Week 10 — Giants 24, Houston Texans 16 (W, 7-2)
Week 11 — Detroit Lions 31, Giants 18 (L, 7-3)
Week 12 — Dallas Cowboys 28, Giants 20 (L, 7-4)
Week 13 — Giants 20, Washington 20 (T, 7-4-1)
Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)
Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)
Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)
