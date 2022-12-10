Giants news, 12/10: Odell Beckham, Xavier McKinney updates, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Odell Beckham ‘doesn’t see the point’ of playing in regular season

Maybe he is healthy enough, and maybe he isn’t. It seems, though, that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham does not intend to play during the 2022-23 regular season.

“I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point.” Beckham said on TNF in The Shop on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football alternate feed.

Sounds like Beckham would take a deal to join a team in the playoffs. I’m not sure, though, anyone would be willing to do that.

As for the Giants, Beckham did give an indication as to why he would be interested in a return.

“I don’t feel like Saquon and I got to do what we were supposed to do,” he said

Xavier McKinney still aims to play this season

Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss his fifth straight game since fracturing fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident in Cabo. He said Friday that he believes he will play again this season.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said. “That’s still the plan, obviously, to get back. But just got to keep listening to the doctors and what they say. But everything has been positive so far. So, that’s a good thing.

“I’ve been having good movement with my fingers. Hopefully, I can get out there as soon as I can. But that’s what I’m working on; I’m trying my best. But all I can do is let it heal, let them keep helping me rehab it and go from there.”

McKinney said there is no timetable.

“I’m just working off what they tell me,” he said. “Obviously, I think I can come back this year. And I’m working on that – just making sure I’m in there every day rehabbing, making sure I’m doing what I need to be doing and what they ask me to do and also staying in shape, being in the meetings, staying locked in.”

If he has to, McKinney said he believes he could function with a club on his left hand once he gets clearance from the doctors.

“I said that when it first happened,” he said. “I played with a club before in college in a couple practices, so I know what it feels like. So, I think I can play in a club for sure.

“Obviously, it’s harder. But I don’t mind it. It’ll be harder for sure because you can’t really catch the ball. But you can always body catch, too. That’s what a lot of people do anyways.”

