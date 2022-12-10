SB Nation Reacts: Giants’ fan confidence remains strong

Despite their team having gone 1-3-1 over its last five games, the confidence of fans in the direction of the New York Giants remains strong. Ninety percent of voters in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll are still expressing confidence.

Are those voters confident that the 7-4-1 Giants, now given a 51 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by FiveThirtyEight, will maintain their hold on one of the three NFC wild-card spots?

Our polling does not tell us that, at least not for certain. The question of confidence is vague enough that some will answer it in the short term, others with a long-term view.

The polling does likely tell us that many approve of the work done by first-year GM Joe Schoen and first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and that they feel good about the long-term direction of the franchise.

Regardless of what happens over the final five games, coming out of the season with a better feeling about the team’s future has to be a positive for Giants fans.