The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Washington Commanders for Week 13

The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 13 in a match that will help determine the shape of the NFC’s playoff picture.

As things stand now, all four of the NFC East teams are in the playoffs, with the Giants and Commanders holding the second and third Wildcard spots. It’s an amazing state of affairs for a couple reasons — not only for the optics of one division dominating their conference’s playoff picture, but also for a team that started 1-4 to even be in playoff contention.

Chris and Nick break down the Commanders to see just what has powered Washington’s surprising turnaround, and what the Giants can look forward to on Sunday.

In this podcast

How has Taylor Heinicke changed things for the Washington Offense?

Should the Giants be worried about Washington’s skill players?

Just how good is the Commanders’ defensive front?

Where are the weak links the Giants can attack?

