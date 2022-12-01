2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis declares for the draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's a move that's been widely expected for a while, but this makes it official. His draft stock has consistently risen since transferring from Penn State to Kentucky. Now, Levis is being considered as one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.

Levis has prototypical size for the quarterback position at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. His size, athleticism, and considerable arm strength have drawn frequent comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming.

Due, in part, to the similarities between Levis and Allen, and the obvious connection between the Giants leadership and Allen, the Kentucky QB has frequently been linked to the Giants in the upcoming draft.

Teams have also frequently paired rookie passers with skill position players they played with in school as a way to create instant chemistry and speed up their acclimation to the NFL. The presence of Wan'Dale Robinson on the Giants' roster could be a mark in Levis' favor should the Giants decide to move on from Daniel Jones.

Levis' draft stock is difficult to pin down at this point (very early) in the process. Scouts want to see development over the course of a prospect's college career, but Levis didn't take the expected step in 2022. That could leave him firmly behind Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young.

However, there are also evaluators who believe Levis' traits and potential upside could move him above the under-sized Young on some draft boards.

There's still plenty of time to evaluate Levis and his position in the grand scheme of things. For now, his decision to declare likely marks the beginning of a stream of high-profile players to announce their intentions to enter the draft.