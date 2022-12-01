NFL Week 13 picks, predictions: Will Giants defeat Washington Commanders?

Will the New York Giants get a much-needed victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday to boost their NFL playoff hopes? Here is what your Big Blue View staff thinks of that game, and the rest of our NFL Week 13 moneyline picks.

Nick Falato

“Not feeling confident with this selection. The Giants are getting some key contributors back into the lineup, but they’re still an injured team. Washington may have Chase Young back. This game could be an ugly, low-scoring, affair where there may not be much room for Saquon Barkley on the ground. One or two mistakes could prove to be the difference. I’m picking New York to win in a close one with a few big throws from Daniel Jones to Dariu Slayton, and Jones will spread the wealth to others on the field. I think the Giants have one big run in the game that acts as a huge momentum swing, but little will be available consistently on the ground. I’m going with the Giants in a 20-18 win.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

Washington allowed 21 points to the Eagles. They allowed 20 points to the Vikings. Is there any reason to believe the Giants, who still haven’t scored 30 points in God knows how long, can do much better? This will be a low-scoring affair, which Washington is built for. Unless the Giants’ playmakers step up, the Commanders could target New York’s weak rushing defense to dominate the time of possession battle.”

Pick: Commanders

Chris Pflum

“This is going to be a tough, hard-fought slog of a game. It’s also a game that could realistically go either way. I’m siding with the Giants because they’re getting healthier, but realistically, it will probably come down to whichever team can contain the other’s running game and makes the fewest mistakes.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“This is a ‘push all the chips to the center of the table and go for broke’ must-win game for the Giants. If they are going to make the playoffs they have to beat the Commanders at least once, if not twice. With this game at MetLife Stadium, I think it is their best shot. The Giants are getting several injured players back on Sunday. I’m counting on the Giants being the more urgent team on Sunday, which is why I’m picking them to win.”

Pick: Giants

Anthony DelGenio

“Washington’s DL poses a big challenge for the Giants’ OL in passing situations, with Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and Daron Payne each having 7 sacks and Chase Young returning to the lineup. But they are subpar in run defense, and the CBs are nothing special, so an effective running game by the Giants sprinkled with quick passes should allow them to move the ball and score some points. Washington’s OL is mediocre other than Charles Leno, so there is a chance for Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and a hopefully returning Azeez Ojulari to wreak havoc. The issues are whether any of the Giants’ DBs can keep Terry McLaurin (or rookie Jahan Dotson) from taking over and whether the Giants’ susceptible run defense can play better than they have recently. Giants win a close one (aren’t they all with this team?).”

Pick: Giants

BBV staff season winning percentages

Nick Falato (102-63, 61.8 percent)

Chris Pflum (102-63, 61.8 percent)

Ed Valentine (108-72, 60.0 percent)

Anthony DelGenio (107-72, 59.8 percent)

James Hickey (105-74, 58.7 percent)

Jeremy Portnoy (96-79, 54.9 percent)

Week 13 staff picks